Man Arrested Shortly After Stealing Vehicle Left Running

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 15)–A vehicle left running in the parking lot of the U-Stop at 21st and “K” early Wednesday morning was stolen and later found several blocks away.
Lincoln Police say the clerk inside the U-Stop told the victim his vehicle was being stolen. Police were called and happened to find the black 2018 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of the Kwik Shop at 27th and “W” about 10 minutes later.
Officer talked to 22-year-old Elliott Rohrs, who was in the driver seat at the time. He claimed that a friend had picked him up in the car hours before and the friend jumped out of the car and ran away at some point and he got into the driver’s seat and continued driving it.
Rohrs was arrested for felony theft by receiving. The vehicle was valued at $12,000.