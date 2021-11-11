Man Arrested In Connection To Child Sexual Assault Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 11)–Lincoln Police have made an arrest connected to a case of sexual assault of a child from two years ago, where an 11-year-old LPS student had been sexually assaulted by a former family acquaintance.
Back on Sept. 7, LPD was contacted by a counselor at Lincoln Public Schools indicating the student had been sexually assaulted. Investigators with the Special Victims Unit, along with help from the Child Advocacy Center, conducted interviews and found out the victim was sexually assaulted on several occasions by 45-year-old Tony Dao, two years prior.
Through probable cause, Police Officer Erin Spilker on Thursday said that officers tracked down and arrested Dao on Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of West Commerce Way. Dao was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child abuse.