Man Arrested for Third-Offense DUI After Crashing into 42nd and ‘O’ Retaining Wall

A Lincoln man is in jail after celebrating the Super Bowl and then attempting to drive home — taking a traffic sign and a retaining wall with him.

Lincoln Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near 42nd and ‘O’ streets just after 11 p.m. Sunday, to find that 30-year-old Nicholas Hergenrader had crashed his truck into a retaining wall. After being questioned by police, Hergenrader admitted to also running over a traffic sign at 25th and ‘O’ and left the scene.

Hergenrader was arrested for third-offense DUI among other misdemeanors.

READ MORE: Lincoln Man Arrested After Strangling Woman

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Legislative Committee Considering Four Scholarship Bills Choices of License Plate Style May Grow Injury Accident on Eastbound Cornhusker at 33rd Jim Rogers Named Next Executive Director of Nebraska Democratic Party Lied Center Named in Top 100 Theater Venues UNMC to Conduct Survey About Drug Use in Rural Areas