Man Arrested For Recent Vandalism Cases in Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 24)–Three vandalism cases the past two Saturdays in downtown Lincoln and police arrested a 33-year-old man believed to be responsible.

According to LPD, allegedly vandalized a window to Farmers Mutual at 12th and Lincoln Mall on April 15 and then vandalizing the walls, trash can and a two-way call box at Rampark parking garage at 13th and “P”, along with damaging a window at Hewit Place off of 12th and “Q” this past Saturday.

UNL Police took the man into custody and was arrested on three counts of criminal mischief. Witnesses say the man used a metal pipe in the vandalism cases this past weekend. Rocks were thrown into a window in the April 15 incident.