Man Arrested For Being Uncooperative, Fighting With Police

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 27)–Lincoln Police arrested a 20-year-old man who got uncooperative with officers late Saturday night at a service station near 14th and Centerpark Road.

According to Sgt. Chris Vollmer, David Truax left his truck near the State Penitentiary grounds, then walked over to the area of 14th and Pioneers and apparently tried to damage vehicles in the Universal Cold Storage lot. Vollmer says Truax was later contacted at a service station near 14th and Centerpark Road, where he became uncooperative and started fighting while being handcuffed.

After being checked out at an area hospital, Truax was released and put in jail for resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer. Vollmer said that officers at the time said Truax appeared to have been under the influence of a controlled substance.