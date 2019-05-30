Man Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping in Mid-May At A West Lincoln Park

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–Lincoln Police have made an arrest in a May 14th case involving an attempted kidnapping at Lakeview Park near NW 20th and West “Q” Streets.

On Thursday, police say that 37-year-old Bilal Amin was arrested during a traffic stop Monday. Amin had a warrant out for shoplifting and a search warrant was served to look at his phone, which found video of a 10-year-old girl that was taken at the park.

Police believe Amin pulled the girl into his arms, pulled down her shirt and took a video. The girl was able get away, when Amin was apparently trying to wave down another small child nearby.

Amin, a registered sex offender according to the State of Nebraska database, was arrested Wednesday for felony child abuse and possession of child pornography.

