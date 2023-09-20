Man Arrested Following Monday Morning Assault

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–An assault Monday morning across the street from the Hall of Justice downtown.

Lincoln Police were called to the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall, after a 73-year-old man was hit in the face by a man, later identified as 53-year-old Demian Robbins. The victim had tried to defend himself with a pocketknife, but dropped it after Robbins grabbed it. Captain Todd Kocian says the victim reported that Robbins picked up the knife and threatened him with it.

Robbins was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Robbins also suffered a small cut to his right hand.