Man Arrested After Police Found Concealed Weapon While Looking Into Vehicles In SW Lincoln

Nov 5, 2020 @ 2:40pm

Joshua Gier (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

A 33-year-old Lincoln man is accused of having iron knuckles, after he was seen walking in the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street on Tuesday evening.

Lincoln Police say a witness saw a man, later identified as Joshua Gier, looking into vehicles, with the thought of him possibly try to break into them. Police showed up and found  Gier with a bandana wrapped around his hand covering up something bulging. Officers found then found the iron knuckles.

Gier was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibitive person and carrying a concealed weapon.