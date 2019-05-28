Man Accused Of Assaulting Officer On Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–An 18-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, accused of assaulting an officer, after he was walking and hitting vehicles near 9th and Harrison on Monday.

According to Lincoln Police, Austin Rohl apparently had been on drugs, when he jumped through a car window and said he was being chased by a man with a gun–telling the people inside he was going to “get shot by a cop.”

Another witness reported he was driving when a man approached his car, pounded on his hood, and claimed he had been assaulted. The witness saw the man had blood on his body and called the police before he left the area. An officer spotted the man near Park Blvd and South Street wearing only underwear and covered in scratches and blood.

The officer attempted to take the man into custody but he began fighting and assaulted the officer. He flailed around and thrashed his head into the ground. It required multiple officers to gain control of him as his behavior was aggressive and erratic.

Rohl and was transported to the hospital. After he was medically cleared, he was transported to jail for assault on an officer and resisting arrest. The officer sustained injuries to his head and eye, hands, and knees.