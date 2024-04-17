Man Accidentally Wounded Early Wednesday Inside East Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 17)–Lincoln Police say a 68-year-old man has been cited for an unlawful discharge of a firearm, after he apparently wounded himself in the left hand with his gun.

This happened Wednesday about 5am at a home in the 5800 block of “J” Street. Captain Todd Kocian says the man told officers he had a bad dream and woke up thinking someone was breaking into his house.

“He reached for his handgun and accidentally discharged it, shot himself in the hand,” Captain Kocian added.

The man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.