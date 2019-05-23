LSW Student Thanks Officer For Saving Her Life In 2007 Hit And Run

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 23)–Molly Lanham was a kindergarter, attending Prescott Elementary School on May 23, 2007, when she was critically hurt in a hit and run crash.

Lincoln Police Officer Brian Ward was the first to respond to the scene. He was trying to handle the accident investigation, while helping tend to Molly’s needs at the time.

Twelve years later, Molly showed back up with her parents, Todd and Amy Lanham, to give Officer Ward a tray of cookies and thanking him for what he did to save her life. Molly Lanham is planning to graduate this weekend from Southwest High School.