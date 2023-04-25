LSO Reminds You Be Aware of Another Scam Regarding Bond on Fake Warrants
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 25)–You’re being told to watch for another scam, where crooks are trying to scare you to pay a bond on fake warrants.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet they have received several calls about people posing as a sergeant with the department, asking for personal information and trying to scare people into paying the bond.
Investigators say don’t fall for the scam and they remind you that they provide personal service warrants, not phone calls.
