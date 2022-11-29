LPS To Stream Winter Sports Events

Lincoln, NE (November 29, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools Athletics Department, in partnership with Hudl, announced today that select athletic contests played at LPS facilities this winter will be streamed online.

LPS encouraged fans to attend games in-person, if possible. The announcement added, however, that the streaming is intended to give fans who can’t physically attend contests the ability to tune in and support LPS athletics. With the livestream of select events, working parents, faraway family members, alumni, and anyone else who wants to watch can support the athletes.

Pay-per-view passes can be purchased on a single-game or monthly basis for each school’s select home events. A single-game pass will be $8, a monthly pass per school will be $15, and allows the subscriber access to all home events that are streamed for their chosen school. The prices are intended to be similar to the cost of attending the game. The monthly subscription will offer the greatest value to those intending to watch a school’s home events throughout the season.

Access the livestream page using https://team1sports.com and search for the school of your choice.