LPS Names New Administrators At Three Schools

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 20)–Three new administrators will take over leadership at two LPS elementary and one middle school, where recent changes were announced earlier this year.

Nikosia Kruse, who serves as an instructional coordinator at Pound Middle School, will now become the new principal at Brownell Elementary School. Kruse previously taught at Arnold Elementary School for 12 years before spending a year at Nebraska City Public Schools. Kruse earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education and Human Sciences from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction degree from Doane University, and is currently working on a Master of Education in Educational Leadership degree from Doane University.

Randolph Elementary School assistant principal Ryan Erickson will become the school’s new principal. He had been the assistant principal at Randolph the past five years and was a coordinator at Norwood Park Elementary School for two years. Erickson started his teaching career at Kooser Elementary School in 2010. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education degree from St. Cloud State University, and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership degree from Doane University.

Mike Gillotti will now be the principal at Scott Middle School, where he had been serving in an interim role since November because of position changes across the district. Gillotti returned to LPS as instructional coordinator last summer from Bettendorf Community School District in Iowa, where he served as the Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning.

Gillotti was the principal at Southwest High School from 2015-2021. Prior to being a high school principal, Gillotti was an associate principal and an instructional coordinator at North Star, and he began his teaching career there. Gillotti earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; a Master of Arts in Historical Studies from Nebraska Wesleyan University; a Master of Education in 7-12 School Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; an Education Specialist certificate from Wayne State College; and a Doctorate of Education from Doane University.

The administrators will officially begin their new duties July 1, 2023.