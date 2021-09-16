LPDs Non-Emergency Phone Lines Down
(KFOR NEWS September 16, 2021) Non-emergency phone lines at the 911 center are experiencing technical difficulties.
If you are in need of non-emergency public safety services and cannot reach us at 402-441-6000, please dial one of the following numbers until further notice:
402-441-7245
402-441-7246
402-441-7247
This outage is not impacting 911 services. Please continue to dial 911 in case of emergency.
The City is working toward a solution with its telephone partner.
