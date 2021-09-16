      Weather Alert

LPDs Non-Emergency Phone Lines Down

Sep 16, 2021 @ 4:24am

(KFOR NEWS  September 16, 2021)   Non-emergency phone lines at the 911 center are experiencing technical difficulties.

If you are in need of non-emergency public safety services and cannot reach us at 402-441-6000, please dial one of the following numbers until further notice:

402-441-7245
402-441-7246
402-441-7247

This outage is not impacting 911 services.  Please continue to dial 911 in case of emergency.

The City is working toward a solution with its telephone partner.

