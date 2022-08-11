LPD’s Narcotics Unit Arrests Two People In Ongoing Drug Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 11)–Two people were arrested late Wednesday night, after arrangements were made by the Lincoln Police Department’s Narcotics Unit to meet them for a drug deal at a north Lincoln hotel, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers met up with 30-year-olds Dacia Leytham and Joel Olechoski, who were in a vehicle parked outside the Red Roof Inn at 3939 North 26th Street. Ultimately, investigators found more than a pound of meth, 5.9 grams of marijuana two suspected MDMA pills and $388 cash.
Leytham was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of money while violating 28-416. Olechoski was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.