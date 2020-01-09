LPD: Suicidal Party Under Evaluation Following Wednesday Incident

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 9)–A reported suicidal party is in a hospital under evaluation, following an incident at a south Lincoln home.
Around 10pm Wednesday, police were called out to a home in the 6100 block of South Street about someone that was suicidal. When officers showed up, a person came out with goggles and a mask on, while holding a machete.
Not obeying any of the commands, the person walked toward officers, when one of them fired bean bag rounds from a less than lethal shotgun. The person wasn’t phased, but another officer fired a taser and brought that person down.
Police say the machete was duct taped several times around a hand and that person was taken to a hospital for observation.
No one else was hurt.