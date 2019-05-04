LPD Says Home Surveillance Doubles Chances of Solving Crimes

Lincoln Police say surveillance video nearly doubles the chances of solving a crime. It’s no longer only businesses that are using security systems, but homes as well reports our media partner 1011 NOW.

Police have released a new Nest camera video of a theft from a porch in southwest Lincoln. Police said the suspect went up to the home at 18th and Harwood in broad daylight, and stole a package off the porch. The package was valued at nearly $1,000.

“She realized later that there was male who came onto her porch, removed the packages from her porch, and was last seen westbound on Harwood street,” said Lincoln Police Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin.

Police say cameras like the Nest, Ring, and other personal security systems are game changers in solving theft cases.

“It’s a very helpful and useful tool. And, unfortunately in situations like this, we can also see who is victimizing, violating someone’s personal space and their home.”

READ MORE: One Pound of Drugs, Pills and a Handgun Seized in Search Warrant