LPD Releases Results of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–Lincoln Police on Friday released the results of their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over drug-impaired driving campaign conducted on April 19 and 20.

LPD officers issued 223 citations stemming from traffic stops for various offenses. They include 18 speeding citations, 22 DUI citations, 16 for driving under suspension or revocation, 40 with no valid registration, 12 for no insurance and three for refusing a chemical test. Other offenses include four arrests for possession of a controlled substance, four citations for open alcohol container, three each for reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest and two for causing unnecessary noise from a motor vehicle.

LPD had additional officers assigned to do high-visibility traffic enforcement with a zero tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Funding for the extra enforcement was made possible through the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.