LPD Officer Resigns Following Investigation Over Him Buying Alcohol For Girlfriend

A four-year veteran of the Lincoln Police department is no longer with the force, after he resigned this week following an internal investigation over him allegedly buying alcohol for his 19-year-old girlfriend.

On Tuesday (Jan. 29), 26-year-old Scott Bierle submitted his resignation.

Back on Dec. 21, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister requested that Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner conduct a criminal investigation concerning an incident in which Bierle allegedly provided alcohol to Mercedees Smith. Then on Jan. 8, LSO investigators cited Bierle procuring alcohol to a minor and cited Smith for minor in possession.

After these citations were issued, Chief Bliemeister initiated an internal investigation, which wrapped up Jan. 29. Due process was afforded to Bierle when he submitted his resignation.

Chief Bliemeister says in the statement the incident does not define the over 500 LPD employees who honorably serve the Lincoln community every day.