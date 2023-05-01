LPD Officer Assaulted While Trying to Break Up a Fight Early Saturday

A 28-year-old woman is in jail, accused of assaulting a police officer after she got involved in a fight with a 32-year-old woman early Saturday morning outside a northwest Lincoln home.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers arrived in the 3700 block of Chadd Court and separated the fight between the 32-year-old woman and Mariah Williams. Vollmer says Williams pushed past officers to resume the fight and when officers blocked her path, she allegedly punched one of them in the face.

Sgt. Vollmer says the officer used OC spray on Williams and took her to jail, after she was treated by LFR at the scene for contamination. Williams was arrested for assault on an officer.