LPD Officer Assaulted During Struggle With Suspect In Trespassing Call
A Lincoln Police officer nearly lost consciousness during a struggle to arrest a suspect early Thursday morning, after LPD was called to an apartment building at 12th and “D” Streets, regarding a trespassing complaint.
Officer Erin Spilker says a man, later identified as 39-year-old Timothy Bowie, was in the laundry room and was not allowed to be there. When officers showed up, they explained to Bowie he needed to leave. While Bowie walked way, police say they found out he had an outstanding warrant out for theft.
While officers tried taking the man into custody, Spilker said Bowie lunged at an officer and wrapped his arms around the officer’s neck. Other officers tried to remove Bowie from the officer, which led to a struggle. Another officer fired a taser at Bowie, once the other officer started to lose consciousness.
Bowie was then taken into custody where he was then, per police protocol, taken to a local hospital to be examined by doctors. Bowie was arrested for the outstanding warrant, along with assault on an officer and resisting arrest.
The officer who was assaulted declined medical treatment.