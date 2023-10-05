LPD Investigating Three Separate Crashes Wednesday, One That Turned Deadly

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–Three separate crashes across Lincoln on Wednesday remain under investigation by police, including one that has since turned deadly.

Police Captain Duane Winkler early Thursday confirmed to KFOR News that a 28-year-old man that was critically hurt after his motorcycle and an SUV collided around 6:30am Wednesday at 1st and West Nance had passed away. His name has not yet been released and what led to the crash hasn’t been finalized.

Then on Wednesday evening around 7:30pm, two collisions happened in different parts of Lincoln. Two trucks collided along 56th Street between Cornhusker Highway and Morton Street in northeast Lincoln. Captain Winkler says two people suffered non-life threatening injuries. At the same time across town, at 25th and Randolph, a motorcycle crashed leaving the rider in critical condition at a Lincoln hospital, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

What led to both crashes remains under investigation.