LPD Investigating Recent Rash of Auto Thefts, Larcenies

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 3)–Police are starting to see again, an upward trend in auto thefts, along with larcenies and attempted larcenies in Lincoln.

“We had at least 18 cars stolen over the weekend across Lincoln, along with at least nine attempts,” LPD Public Information Manager Erika Thomas told reporters on Monday. Most of those cases were in the southeast part of the city, but it’s all over town where other thefts and attempted larcenies have been occurring.

Hyundai and Kia vehicles model years 2011 to 2017 are being targeted, according to Thomas, and contact your car dealer if you haven’t received an update with your anti-theft protection software. Always remember to lock your vehicle, secure your valuables and don’t leave spare keys or weapons inside.

Never leave your garage door open at night and park in well-lit areas.