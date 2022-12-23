LPD Investigating Homicide Case From Early Friday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 23)–Lincoln Police are in the middle of a homicide investigation, after a 38-year-old man was found dead following a disturbance early Friday morning at a home near 20th and Washington Streets.

Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News officers were dispatched around 12:30am about the disturbance call and found the victim had been involved in an assault. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to help render aid to the victim, but he was declared deceased. No other immediate details were available since the investigation is ongoing.

Winkler says they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public right now and if you have information regarding this homicide, call LPD’s non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 and Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.