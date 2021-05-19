LPD Investigating Drive-By Shooting Near Downtown Late Tuesday
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 19)–A drive-by shooting late Tuesday night east of downtown Lincoln is under investigation.
Lincoln Police on Wednesday morning said that officers were called to the 26th and “J” Street area and talked to a 25-year-old man, who said a vehicle was northbound on 26th Street, when a passenger in the rear started shooting, hitting a parked van several times and causing $800 damage.
Officers found several shell casings and after covering the neighborhood for more evidence, found no one believed to be responsible.
Police say no one was hurt and it doesn’t appear this was random.