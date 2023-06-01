LPD Investigating Arson Case On Southeast High School Campus

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 1)–Lincoln Police are investigating an arson case from last weekend, where an employee at Southeast High School reported to officers on Tuesday about someone setting two porta-potties on fire next to the tennis courts.

Captain Todd Kocian says the heat and the fire from the porta-potties damaged some conduit fiber wires at a secured equipment center for T-Mobile. Security video shows the fire starting shortly after 1am last Saturday.

Damage from the arson fire is estimated to be around $31,000. No arrests have been made.