LPD investigating after two men arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds
LINCOLN, Neb. (Oct. 31, 2021 – KOLN) – Lincoln Police said two men who had suffered gunshot wounds went to a local hospital for help Saturday morning.
According to LPD, a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old man sought aid at a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds at around 2:47 a.m. The exact hospital was not specified by officials. The exact location the injuries took place is currently under investigation.
The 24-year old is in critical condition due to their wounds. The 19-year-old is in serious condition.
This incident is under investigation by LPD.