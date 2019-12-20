LPD Investigating a Burglary in South Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary that happened late Thursday afternoon at a home west of 27th and Old Cheney.
Officer Erin Spilker says a 37-year-old woman and her two kids were home in the 2300 block of South Canterbury Lane, when a blue car pulled up and a man got out to knock on the door. After the woman didn’t answer the door, the man went back to the vehicle and two more males exited and began to put ski masks over their faces. The woman retreated to a bedroom closet with her children and called police.
A window was broken in the garage and two guns were taken, an AR 15 and a .22 caliber rifle. Two of the suspects had gray hoodies, the other wore a black hoodie. No one was hurt.
Officers are still looking over any nearby surveillance video for more details. Call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000, if you can help police with more information.
Also Read: Nebraska National Guard Celebrates 165th Birthday