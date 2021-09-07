LPD Identifies Victim In Sunday Morning Deadly Shooting
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 7)–Lincoln Police have identified the man shot and killed Sunday morning at the Tanglewood Apartments north of 44th and “O” as 28-year-old Alonzo Jones.
According to Assistant Chief Brian Jackson, Jones and 23-year-old Lendell Harris had been arguing, when gunshots were fired. Life-saving efforts on Jones were not successful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris later turned himself in and was arrested for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
What led up to the argument before the shooting is under investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to Jackson.