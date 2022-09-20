LPD Completes Evidence Search at the City Landfill in Recent Homicide Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–Lincoln Police have wrapped up their search for evidence at the Lincoln Landfill in connection to what is believed to be a recent homicide case.
Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Tuesday said the search at the landfill started on Sept. 6 and wrapped up on Sept. 14. Investigators believe the suspect, identified as 55-year-old William Wright, discarded a bag of items in a dumpster near the motel but a refuse company picked up the trash and took it to the landfill. Around 20 law enforcement personnel looked for evidence and spent more than 60 hours searching the nearly two-million pounds of refuse.
Investigators said at this point they believe that they’ve located all evidence that they can reasonably find.
Wright is facing second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges in the death of 61-year-old Ronald George, Jr. No charges have been filed yet in the death of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz, whose body was found at a northwest Lincoln hotel a day after George was found.