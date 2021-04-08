LPD Arrests Three People In Store Parking Lot On Drug-Related Charges
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 8)–Lincoln Police arrested three people after finding meth inside their cars that were stopped in the parking lot of Walmart near 27th and Superior on Tuesday evening.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it was shortly before 6pm when police saw a car at 27th and Cornhusker committing several traffic violations, which included failing to signal and crossing into other lanes. After seeing the car stop in the Walmart parking lot, Bonkiewicz says officers saw a man get into the car. The two men in the car were then contacted by officers and the driver, 32-year-old Robert Kotschwar, admitted there were drugs and brass knuckles in the car.
Following a probable cause search of the car, Bonkiewicz said officers found the following items: 43 grams of methamphetamine divided into multiple bags, a digital scale, $64 in cash, nine Alprazolam pills and a set of brass knuckles.
When officers made contact with the man in the passenger seat, 28-year-old Jacob Jones, Bonkiewicz said he gave a fake name, but officers used a finger print device to find out his true identity. Officers said they found 2.1 grams of methamphetamine on Jones.
LPD said Jones also said that he’d been driven to the parking lot by a woman, identified as 28-year-old Mariah K. Swanson, and there was drug paraphernalia in her car. A glass pipe containing meth residue was found.
All three were arrested on drug-related charges.