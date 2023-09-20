LPD Arrests Suspect In Friday Theft, Threats Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in a theft that happened last Friday at a central Lincoln pharmacy.

Captain Todd Kocian says the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Taeshaun Moreira, was tracked down in the area of 21st and “J” Streets and was arrested for robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats.

Last Friday afternoon, officers were called to the Walgreen’s at 27th and Vine, where an employee saw a male take food items and left without paying. A nearby construction worker heard what happened and contacted the suspect, identified as Moreira, and two females with him. When the worker told Moreira to return the items, one of the females pulled out a small handgun from her pocket, pointing it at the man before she allegedly gave the gun to Moreira, who then pointed at the witness before taking off.

Officers recovered a .22 caliber handgun at the time of Moreira’s arrest.