LPD Arrests Man For Allegedly Stealing Change From Apartment Building Washing Machines
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 21)–Lincoln Police arrested a 31-year-old man early Thursday morning, who was seen by officers with a pry bar, tools and loose change, in the laundry room of an apartment building near 22nd and “S” Streets.
Captain Todd Kocian says officers showed up and found Lee Bryant near some damaged washing machines. Bryant was arrested for Possession of Burglars Tools and cited for Theft by Unlawful Taking and Criminal Mischief.
Damage to the washing machines is around $450.