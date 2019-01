Four vehicles were stolen from Lincoln residents in the span of 45 minutes Friday morning. Though two of those vehicles have since been recovered, Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says this is an increasing trend.

“Auto thefts are up 26 percent compared to a five-year average and up 14.2 percent since last year,” Sands told KFOR News.

Sands said the best advice for vehicle-owners is to never leave an unlocked car unattended.