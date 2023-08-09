LOVE The Struts!

The Struts are sharing the details of their brand-new album.

The band will drop the new, 11-track record called, “Pretty Vicious” on November 3.

The album will feature their latest single, “Too Good At Raising Hell.”

Frontman Luke Spiller says, “This record showcases each individual member’s strengths. It’s some of my favorite music, hands down, we’ve ever conjured up. It’s the record everyone’s been waiting for.”

See em in Omaha at The Admiral on November 8th!