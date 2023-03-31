Love me some corporate

Cape Town, South Africa – July 2, 2016: A Telecaster Thinline electric guitar manufactured by Squier, a budget brand owned by the Fender Musical Instrument Corporation. This instrument is part of Squier’s Vintage Modified series, a line introduced in the 2000s to good reviews for its price:performance ratio. This example was made in Indonesia in 2014, and is an authorized reproduction of the semi-hollow Fender Telecaster Thinline model introduced in 1972, sporting humbucking pickups, a novelty for Fender at the time. The guitar is leaning against a Roland Cube 80GX amplifier, with a defocused multi-effects unit in the foreground.

This is just me….When men with too much money get involved, the outcome is typically not what they planned. The quality of the product is not as good due to so many corners being cut. The product will speak for it self and the buyers will speak in the purchases they make. Here’s another merger that may or may not take a once quality product and cheap it up for more sales.

Good luck suits.

Guitar amp manufacturer Marshall Amps is being acquired by Zound Industries. The Swedish company has previously licensed the Marshall brand for its headphones and speakers.

full story from Blabbermouth.net