Love me some corporate
March 31, 2023 3:00PM CDT
This is just me….When men with too much money get involved, the outcome is typically not what they planned. The quality of the product is not as good due to so many corners being cut. The product will speak for it self and the buyers will speak in the purchases they make. Here’s another merger that may or may not take a once quality product and cheap it up for more sales.
Good luck suits.
Guitar amp manufacturer Marshall Amps is being acquired by Zound Industries. The Swedish company has previously licensed the Marshall brand for its headphones and speakers.
full story from Blabbermouth.net