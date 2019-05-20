Loaded Gun Found In Student Backpack

A loaded gun was found inside the backpack of a Lincoln Southeast High School student on Monday, according to Lincoln Public Schools. Police said they do not believe there was ever a threat to students or staff, according to LPS.

According to a letter sent to parents of LSE students, Lincoln Police officers were at the school to interview the student as part of an investigation into an incident unrelated to school.

During a search of the student’s possessions, police found the loaded gun in their backpack, according to the letter.

“At no time do police believe any students or staff at Southeast High School were being threatened. We will continue to assist police in their investigation and work with Lincoln Public Schools security team to follow up on the incident. The student will face appropriate consequences at school,” the letter reads.

The full letter is as follows:

“Southeast families,

We want to make you aware of an incident that happened today at Southeast High School.

This morning, Lincoln police officers were at Southeast to interview a student as part of an investigation into an incident unrelated to school. During a search of their possessions, police found a loaded gun in the student’s backpack. Police removed the student from school. At no time do police believe any students or staff at Southeast High School were being threatened. We will continue to assist police in their investigation and work with Lincoln Public Schools security team to follow up on the incident. The student will face appropriate consequences at school.

This would be a good time to remind your student that if they see anything that makes them feel uncomfortable they can report it immediately to a trusted adult, or through our green Safe to Say button on our website.

We are thankful for Lincoln police and their communication with us during the incident. Because of the quick and thoughtful action of Lincoln police, we were able to continue teaching and learning as normal with little disruption to our day. As a reminder, the rest of this week we will be following our final exam schedule. We look forward to finishing the school year strong.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school.

Brent Toalson

Principal”

