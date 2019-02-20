LNK Airport Authority Wants Feedback on Flying Experiences

The Lincoln Airport Authority is taking customer feedback on their flying experiences.

Airport Director, Dave Haring, remembers his first impression of the Lincoln Airport when he flew in 4 years ago for the job interview.

“There was one individual at a car rental counter who just spent twenty minutes talking up Lincoln. His name was Felipe. I still remember his name to this day – just talked about how much we were going to like it and how much we were going to enjoy it. And this all started just because I said I was in Lincoln for a job interview,” Haring said.

The focus group, LNK Voice, is being formed to assess customer service at the Lincoln Airport. Director Haring says the eight to ten member focus group will be made up of a wide range of airport users, from frequent flyers to people who’ve only used it once.