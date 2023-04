Electric Guitar on Fire and Water Isolated on Black Background. Computer Graphics.

Black Sabbath’s live album Live Evil will be getting a Super Deluxe edition to mark its 40th anniversary.

The Deluxe edition will include four-disc set including two versions of the album. One remaster and a second of the mix taken from the original analog multi-tracks.

Live Evil is Sabbath’s first live album, recorded during the Ronnie James Dio era in 1983

