Lincoln Woman Picked Up For Her 3rd DUI, After Running From Crash Scene

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 5)–A 41-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail, after she allegedly caused an accident while under the influence of alcohol Tuesday night.
Lincoln Police say Angela Wilkason’s vehicle rear-ended a car ahead of her and another in front of that, while at a red light at 27th and Capitol Parkway. Wilkason then took off from the scene, but police later found her at 27th and “B” Street, showing signs of impairment. She was identified by the other drivers as the one responsible for the crash.
Wilkason had her driver’s license revoked and had two other DUI convictions. Her blood alcohol tested at .281 and was arrested for 3rd-offense aggravated DUI, plus cited for leaving the scene of an accident, driving during revocation and negligent driving.
No injuries were reported.