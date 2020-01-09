Lincoln Ranks High Among U.S. Cities With Best Work-Life Balance

(KFOR NEWS January 9, 2020) Some parts of the country make it easier for workers to strike a balance between work and play, offering shorter work weeks, affordable living costs and plenty of entertainment opportunities. In its third annual study, SmartAsset analyzed data on the 100 largest U.S. cities to find the places with the best work-life balance and Lincoln ranks second overall!
Lincoln has top-10 rates for three of the 10 metrics we considered and top-15 rates for two additional metrics. Lincoln does particularly well for its low average commute time, at 18.8 minutes. That is the lowest average commute time in the top 10 and ranks third lowest in the study overall. Its unemployment rate of 3.3% ranks fourth-lowest overall, and its labor force participation rate is 72.3%, ranking seventh highest overall.
The full report, including methodology and rankings, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/checking-account/cities-with-the-best-work-life-balance-2020.
