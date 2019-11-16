Lincoln Police Officer Suspended, Suspected in Domestic Abuse Investigation

A Lincoln Police Officer has been placed on unpaid investigative suspension. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Nicholas Russell was involved in a domestic violence incident over the past weekend. Bliemeister said he’s also asked the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office to conduct a criminal investigation in addition to the LPD internal investigation. Friday afternoon, a sheriff’s deputy served Russell with a domestic abuse protection order.
According to the Chief’s Statement, Police investigated a disturbance at a local bar that Russell was patronizing, while off duty, on August 17th. He was cited at the time for disturbing the peace. That citation led to an internal investigation and resulted in Russell receiving an administrative penalty.
“We take all allegations of misconduct seriously, especially those involving domestic violence” said Bliemeister.
The next due process steps for Russell will be conducted according to Department policy, he said, adding “We will respect the criminal justice system by fully cooperating with the criminal investigation.”