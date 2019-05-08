Lincoln Police Chief Reveals Details of Murder-Suicide

(KFOR May 8, 2019) KFOR’s Dale Johnson sits down with Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister on KFOR’s Lincoln Live for an update on the May 2, 2019 double shooting in the 1100 block of Geranium Drive. The Chief tells KFOR NEWS the investigation shows 49 year old, Adnan Almansouri shot his 35 year old wife, Rasha Khaled,, 4 times, then turned the gun on himself. The couple’s 5 children, ranging in age from 3 to 14, were home during the shootings. They are being cared for by family members.

READ MORE: ELECTION RESULTS