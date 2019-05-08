Lincoln Police Chief Reveals Details of Murder-Suicide

(KFOR May 8, 2019)  KFOR’s Dale Johnson sits down with Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister on KFOR’s Lincoln Live  for an update on the May 2, 2019 double shooting in the 1100 block of Geranium Drive.  The Chief tells KFOR NEWS the investigation shows 49 year old, Adnan Almansouri shot his 35 year old wife, Rasha Khaled,, 4 times, then turned the gun on himself.  The couple’s 5 children, ranging in age from 3 to 14, were home during the shootings.  They are being cared for by family members.

READ MORE:  ELECTION RESULTS

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mayor-Elect Gaylor Baird Announces Key Staff Appointments Narcotics Bust in Antelope Park Neighborhood Best and Worst States For Working Moms Husker Head Women’s Tennis Coach Sentenced for DUI Welcome, Mayor Gaylor-Baird: View Election Night Results Here Lincoln City General Election Results