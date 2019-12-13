Lincoln Pizza Place Leaves Downtown

(KFOR NEWS December 13, 2019) A Lincoln pizza tradition is leaving downtown. Lazzari’s Pizza tweeted that it’s closing its downtown Lincoln location at the end of the year.
In the tweet, Lazzari’s said, “It has been an incredible 25 years on O Street.” Lazzari’s isn’t leaving Lincoln…a south store is opening at 47th and Old Cheney.
Lazarri’s has been open since 1993 and is known for its New York style pizza.
