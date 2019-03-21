Lincoln, OPPD and National Guard Work On Wellfields

City of Lincoln and Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) crews continued working Thursday to restore power and repair City water collection wells near the Platte River.

Following repairs Wednesday, water production capacity rose from 32 to 40 million gallons per day, prompting Mayor Chris Beutler to lift mandatory water restrictions imposed on March 17.

The Mayor emphasized that Lincoln’s drinking water is safe. He also urged residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce water consumption by 25 percent.

Following construction of a new access road Wednesday, OPPD crews began installing new power poles and lines to wells closest to the Platte River. Teams from Lincoln Water System and OPPD used a helicopter to access and inspect equipment in the wellfields on Thursday afternoon.

When all are operational, the wells will significantly increase drinking water production capability for the system.

