Lincoln Man Shot and Killed Inside Horse Barn at Grand Island’s Fonner Park

LINCOLN–(KFOR/GI Independent Mar. 10)–A murder investigation is underway in Grand Island, after a 62-year-old Lincoln man was found dead Thursday morning in a horse barn out at Fonner Park.

Todd Scherer was the apparent victim of a deadly gunshot wound to his torso, according to a report from the Grand Island Independent. Scherer, who was a longtime horse trainer, was found in one of the tack rooms on Thursday.

The suspect, 20-year-old Logan Horse Hunts of Wounded Knee, South Dakota was identified as a person of interest in the shooting. Grand Island Police say Horse Hunts was asleep in another barn during live racing on Thursday morning. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old who was present at the time of the shooting, is believed to be involved and in custody.