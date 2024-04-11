Lincoln Man Charged With First Degree Murder in Tuesday Shooting Death

LINCOLN—(KFOR Apr. 11)—A 53-year-old Lincoln man was formally charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an acquaintance early Tuesday afternoon at a downtown Lincoln apartment.

Jacob Mulloy appeared in court where he was charged in the death of 52-year-old John Armstrong and had bond set at 10 percent of $1-million. He would need to post $100,000 to be released.

Initially, Mulloy was arrested for second-degree murder for the shooting that took place at his apartment near 11th and “G” Street. He invited Armstrong to his home to discuss how Armstrong would show up unannounced or uninvited. Police said a fight broke out with Mulloy claiming Armstrong threatened him. Mulloy allegedly pulled out a gun, fired it and fatally wounded Armstrong (who was not armed) in the head.

Police said Mulloy called 911 to report he shot a man in his apartment. He performed CPR until first responders arrived, police said. According to court documents, the men had known each other for several years.