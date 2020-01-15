Lincoln Man Arrested For Having Defaced Gun During Disturbance

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 15)–A 19-year-old Lincoln man was arrested early Wednesday, trying to get into the home of his 16-year-old girlfriend in the 2600 block of South 11th Street.
Lincoln Police say Krisjanis Pool was arrested for possession of a defaced firearm, after he ditched a handgun with the serial numbers scratched off, while running from police. He also allegedly had hit his girlfriend’s 16-year-old roommate, who was holding a one-year-old child at the time.
The girlfriend’s parent chased Pool out and called police.
Pool was cited for 3rd degree assault, criminal mischief, obstructing a police officer, and child abuse.