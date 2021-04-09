Lincoln/Lancaster County Top 30,000 Cases of COVID
(KFOR NEWS April 9, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports the city and count have topped over 30,000 cases of COVID-19. With Thursday’s reported 49 new cases, the total since the pandemic began is now 30,044.
Another person has died with the virus…a man in his 70s who was hospitalized, bringing the total to 229.
Additional information from local health officials includes:
Weekly positivity rate:
- March 27 through April 2: 4.9 percent
- April 3 through 8: 5.3 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 29 with 24 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and five from other communities (none on ventilators).
Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 121,364
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 74,640
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) continues to make steady progress in its vaccination efforts. As individuals in specific age groups and those with serious health conditions are contacted to schedule vaccinations, family members living in the same households are now able to schedule vaccinations as well. LLCHD is also reaching out to household members of those in age groups previously vaccinated. The health department continues to work with Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth to hold clinics for people with serious health conditions. LLCHD recently contacted residents age 16 and up with serious health conditions to schedule appointments at upcoming clinics.
At next week’s clinics, LLCHD expects to provide first doses to residents age 40 and older. Vaccinations may be offered to those in younger age groups depending on the supply of vaccine and the available appointments.
This week’s large-scale clinics:
- Wednesday, April 7, Pinnacle Bank Arena – more than 7,700 first doses administered to residents age 49 and older
- Thursday, April 8, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses for residents age 63 and older, educators, and childcare providers
- Friday, April 9, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses for residents age 63 and older, educators, and childcare providers
- Saturday, April 10, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first dose clinic for manufacturing and food service workers and residents
Next week’s large-scale clinics:
- Monday, April 12, Center for People in Need – first doses
- Wednesday, April 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
- Friday, April 16, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first doses
Two first-dose drive-through clinics are also being planned for Wednesday April 14 and Saturday, April 17 at the Lincoln Test Nebraska site, 6100 O Street (the north parking lot of the former Sears store). LLCHD will notify residents to schedule appointments for these clinics in the near future.
Registration: An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register. The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
